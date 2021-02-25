Eight more succumb to Covid as new cases rise by 277

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country have risen after 277 people tested positive. The new cases are from a sample size of 4,599 tested within the last 24 hours.

The new infections have pushed the total number of confirmed cases in the Kenya to 105,057, with the total number of tested samples now standing at 1,282,799.

From the new cases, 221 are Kenyans while 56 are foreigners, with 173 being male and 104 females.

The youngest case is that of a three-year-old child while the oldest is aged 89.

The number of fatalities has also risen to 1,847 following the deaths of eight more patients in the last 24 hours.

New recoveries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on Thursday also reported that 119 patients have recovered, bringing the tally for national recoveries to 86,497.

From the latest recoveries, 79 are from the home-based care programme while 40 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Currently, there are 336 patients admitted to various health facilities countywide while 1,397 are under home-based care.

There are 61 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilator support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are under observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them being in the general wards.