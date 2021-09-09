Covid-19 blues: This is how we are keeping safe at our school

By now, you must have heard about the monster called Covid-19 that is killing people across the world.

Covid-10 is a respiratory infection caused by various variants of the novel coronavirus.

It was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has spread throughout the world. It easily spreads from person to person through sneezing, coughing and being in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Close to 223 million people have been infected worldwide, with Kenya currently standing at over 241,000 cases. Sadly, more than 4.6 million people have succumbed to the disease, with Kenya’s total toll standing at over 4,800. Covid-19 is killing people in villages, towns, estates and even in schools where we spent most of our time.

Luckily, our school is yet to record a single case though challenges abound in trying to cope with the new normal as directed by the Ministry of Health.

This is how we have been keeping ourselves safe in school:

First, we observe social distancing at all times, both in class and dormitories. At the assembly ground, we stand 1.5 metres apart. We also take our meals in shifts.

Several sickbays have also been established and the school dispensary is also well equipped to offer medical check-ups.

In addition, thermoguns are used to ascertain teachers’ and students’ temperature before the start of lessons.

Second, water points with running water for handwashing have been set up at different points. Enough soap and detergents are available at these points. Despite the high population in the school, the principal, Madam Phinora Buyengo, has managed to distribute three litres of hand sanitizers in every classroom. Third, wearing face masks is mandatory for all students, teachers and also the support staff.

Litter bins have been placed in classrooms and dormitories for proper disposal of used face masks.

Fortunately, the Ministry of Health recently announced plans to distribute face masks for learners as a majority of us cannot afford them throughout the term.

This could curb overuse of masks since it may lead to other health complications. Fourth, guidance and counselling sessions are organised at least twice a week to help students who have been affected by loss of their loved ones to Covid-19.

Last but not least, we would like to urge our fellow students in other secondary schools in the country never to relent in following the Ministry of Health protocols in preventing the pandemic as we aspire to excellence.

Notably, as the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe puts it, “if we treat the disease normally, it will treat us abnormally.”

Keep safe mates and every success in your studies!





Vivian Odiwuor, 16, and Maganya Rebecca, 17, are Form 4 students at St Albert’s Girls’ High School, Ulanda, Migori County.