Covid-19: 181 new infections raise Kenya's tally to 105,648

Covid message in Kibera

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The Health ministry on Friday announced 181 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 105,648.

