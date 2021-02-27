Covid-19: 181 new infections raise Kenya's tally to 105,648

The Health ministry on Friday announced 181 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, which raised the number of confirmed cases since the first one last March to 105,648.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement that the cases were found after the analysis of 5,577 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the number of tests carried out in Kenya so far to 1,295,556.

Twenty two of the new patients were foreigners and 159 Kenyans, 112 male and 69 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 86.

Nairobi continued to lead with 104 new cases and was followed by Kiambu with 20, Busia 11, Nakuru nine, Kisumu, Mombasa and Machakos five each, and Taita Taveta and Turkana four each.

Embu, Kajiado and Kakamega each recorded two new infections while Kilifi, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Murang'a, Nyeri, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu all reported one cases each.

CS Kagwe also reported 88 more recoveries, 46 of them in hospital and 42 under the home-based care programme, raising the total to 86,609.

One more death was reported in the past 24 hours, placing the toll in Kenya at 1,854.

As of Saturday, 347 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,430 patients were being treated at home.

Fifty nine of the hospitalised patients were under intensive care, 25 of them on ventilatory support, 29 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation

Another 15 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 14 of them in general wards and one in a high dependency unit.