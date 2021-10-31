Covid-19: 1,627,206 fully vaccinated in Kenya

The number of those vaccinated against Covid-19 has risen 5,307, 181 in the last 24 hours while those fully vaccinated stands at 1,627,206.In a statement to media houses on Sunday, the Ministry announced that 3, 679,975 people are partially vaccinated.The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.7 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.0 per cent. The government further announced that it is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.According to health CS Mutahi Kagwe 17 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.6 per cent.Of the new infections, 16 are Kenyans with only one being a foreigner. Nine are males while eight are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 95 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,310 while the cumulative tests conducted in the country stand at 2,704,816.The new infections are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 4, Uasin Gishu 2, West Pokot 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Embu 1.Mr. Kagwe mentioned that 64 patients have recovered from the disease with 61 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while three are from various health facilities across the country. Total number of recoveries now stands at 246,829.During the same time, five people succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in September and October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,281.The CS further said 478 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,203 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.Another 153 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Units.