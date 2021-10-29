Covid-19: 1,583,965 people fully vaccinated

Covid jab

Nelly Sum, an employee of Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, receives a Covid-19 jab during vaccination of employees at the factory on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,583,965 people are fully vaccinated while 3,642,163 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

