Covid-19: 1,583,965 people fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,583,965 people are fully vaccinated while 3,642,163 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a statement to media houses on Friday, the ministry noted that a total of 5,226,128 vaccines have already been administered across the country.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.1 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.8 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also revealed that the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Meanwhile, 133 more people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,522 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.4 per cent.

Of the new infections, 130 are Kenyans and three are foreigners, while 79 are males and 63 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 86 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,151 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,696,852.

Kericho county lead with the number of new infections per county with 19 cases followed by Nairobi 40, Kisii 14, Busia 14, Kericho 8, Nakuru 8, Meru 7, Kakamega 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Migori 4, Baringo 3, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Garissa 3, Samburu 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Narok 2, Embu 2, Kiambu 2, Kisumu 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1 and Bomet 1.

According to Mr Kagwe, 52 patients have recovered from the disease, with 39 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,569 of whom 199,211 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,397 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same time, three deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting record audits records in October 2021. The cumulative deaths stand at 5,273.

Mr Kagwe further noted that 463 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,255 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.