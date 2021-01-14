Covid: 138 new infections reported as three patients succumb

The Ministry of Health has announced 138 new Covid-19 infections, tested in the last 24 hours from a sample of 4,526.

The new infections have pushed Kenya’s total Covid-19 infections to 98,693. The cumulative tested conducted in Kenya since March 2020 now stand at 1,107,121.

From the latest cases, 119 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners with 88 being male and 50 female.

The youngest patient is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 80 years old.

In a statement to media houses on Thursday the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 266 patients recovered from the coronavirus – 251 being from the home-based care programme while 15 were discharged from various hospitals – taking total recoveries to 81,933.

At the same time, the ministry announced that in the last 24 hour, three patients succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 1,723.

Currently, there are 680 patients admitted at various health facilities countywide while 1,723 are under home-based care.

Also, there are 26 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and eight are on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 65, Kericho 23, Mombasa 10, Makueni 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nyamira 4, Kisumu 4, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Migori 2, Nakuru 2, Kajiado 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 1, Lamu 1, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Isiolo 1.