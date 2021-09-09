Supreme, Land and Labour courts resolved most cases in 2020

The Supreme, Land and Labour courts were the only divisions in the Judiciary to resolve more cases than those filed in 2020, as effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy were mirrored in the arm of government tasked with delivery of justice.

In a year that saw pending cases rise despite fewer suits being filed, the Labour court managed to resolve 3,568 disputes. The division received 2,015 new cases.

The Environment and Land Court resolved 5,518 cases in a year that it received 3,156 new disputes.

The Supreme Court received 72 new cases and resolved 76.

The cases resolved, however, were not all filed in 2020 as most had been heard in previous years.

In total, the Judiciary registered 633,866 pending cases at the close of 2020, a year that saw 337,510 new suits filed.

Pending cases

This translates to an eight per cent increase in pending cases, against a 30 per cent drop in the number of cases filed.

While the Judiciary adopted technology to minimise physical sittings and limit the spread of Covid-19, its efforts were not enough to speed up delivery of justice.

“The Judiciary intensified use of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) to enable judges and magistrates to deal with cases, including e-filing of judgments, video conference remand hearings for prisoners in custody, and the delivery of court judgments through video conferencing and skype,” the Economic Survey, 2021 states in part.

Most of the new cases last year fell before magistrate courts, which registered 298,838 new filings.

Equally, the magistrate’s courts had the lion’s share of unresolved cases, as 485,496 suits remained unresolved at the close of the year, an equivalent of 76.6 per cent of all pending disputes across board.

New lawyers

Despite the tough economic times, Kenya introduced 1,192 lawyers to the High Court bar.

This represents an 11.1 per cent increase of the 10,768 lawyers that started practicing in 2019.

The new group shot the number of lawyers in Kenya to 11,960.

The new entrants could have a tough time finding work as indicated by the reduction in cases filed, meaning there is less litigation, and the drop in real estate transactions which equally lowers conveyancing deals for legal practitioners.

Lawyers enjoyed a fairly gender balanced population as at the end of 2020. There were 6,494 male and 5,466 female lawyers, respectively, at the end of the year.

The number of judges, magistrates and kadhis dropped to 678 in 2020. This was a decrease of 4.4 per cent of the 709 judicial officers in charge of justice dispensation in 2019.

Magistrates were the most affected. There were 474 magistrates by the end of the year, compared to 503 in 2019.

Only one kadhi dropped out of the Judiciary workforce in 2020, leaving 52 others by the end of the year.

The Judiciary, however, made strides in gender balance amongst judges.

The number of male judges dropped to 85 from 90 in 2019. By the end of 2020, there were 67 female judges, up from 63.