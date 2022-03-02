‘Courtesy’ not acknowledgement for artworks, warns Kecobo

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) has advised social media users to refrain from using the work of others on the internet without proper acknowledgement of creators.

In a statement, Kecobo said just mentioning that the video or picture is “courtesy” is not enough. This, agency boss Edward Sigei says, is an infringement of the creator’s rights under the copyright law.

“Our attention has been drawn to the widespread usage of photographs, videos, illustrations and books from third parties in social media without sufficient acknowledgement amidst protest by the copyright owners,” he said.

“Under copyright law, authors of a copyright work have the right to be adequately acknowledged when portions of their works are used within fair dealing due to moral rights requirements. Take note that the widely used term ‘courtesy’ is not an acknowledgement.”

Show author’s name

An acknowledgement, Kecobo says, must clearly show the name of the author and, in some instances, the name of the work if relevant. The author's social media account must also be added.

In the case of books, all contributors to a copyright work including illustrators of books and other graphic material should be clearly and sufficiently acknowledged regardless of the terms of engagement.

“Graphic artists are advised to always show a link to their work by embedding a digital signature or other unique mark,” Mr Sigei said.

Last year, Kecobo cracked the whip on three music collective management organisations (CMOs) following a dispute on the distribution of Sh114 million to artistes and non-compliance with licensing conditions.

The three CMOs were the Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) and Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).