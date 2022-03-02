‘Courtesy’ not acknowledgement for artworks, warns Kecobo

Kecobo Executive Director Edward Sigei. His agency has advised social media users to refrain from using the work of others on the internet without proper acknowledgement of creators.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) has advised social media users to refrain from using the work of others on the internet without proper acknowledgement of creators.

