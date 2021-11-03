Court warns IEBC not to disobey voter registration order

A High Court judge in Eldoret has cautioned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against disobeying court order directing it to extend the voter registration exercise by a week.

The order was issued following an application by a voter after the process expired on November 2.

While responding to an application by IEBC challenging the order, Justice Erick Ogola expressed concern over the announcement by a senior IEBC official that they will disregard the order and end the exercise.

“It is unfortunate that public body like IEBC governed by rule of law can attempt to violate an order issued by a court of law,” said Justice Ogola.

He asked the electoral body to follow due process in challenging the order instead of resorting to public announcements to disregard it.

“IEBC cannot set a stage of disobeying court orders when they will be relying on the same court orders to carry out elections," added Justice Ogola.

IEBC lawyer Mwangi Kangu told the court that his client has not violated the court order since mass voter registration is still going on.

“IEBC is awaiting directions from the court after hearing our application challenging the order,” Mr Kangu said.

Justice Ogola directed IEBC to respect the order until the application is heard and determined.

The IEBC application will be heard tomorrow (Thursday).

On Monday a voter from Eldoret moved to court to stop IEBC from ending the mass voter registration exercise.

Following the petition filed under certificate of urgency, the court issued to the directive allowing IEBC to continue with the exercise until November 9 when the application filed by Patrick Toroitich Cherono is heard.

Cherono argued that since the IEBC launched the voter registration exercise, which targeted at least 4.5 million new registered voters, only 760,000 had been registered across the country.