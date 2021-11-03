Court warns IEBC not to disobey voter registration order

Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

A High Court judge in Eldoret has cautioned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against disobeying court order directing it to extend the voter registration exercise by a week.

