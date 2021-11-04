Court wants missing lawyer, Prof Hassan Nandwa, produced

Prof Hassan Nandwa

Photo credit: Pool 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A judge has issued an order for production of missing lawyer Prof Hassan Nandwa and his client ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire before a court of law within 24 hours.

