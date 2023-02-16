Court upholds Sh900 million fine for businessman that 'chewed' Youth Fund cash

The High Court has upheld a penalty of Sh900 million imposed on corruption convict businessman Mukuria Ngamau over theft of Sh180 million from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund in 2015.

The convict will pay a fine of Sh721 million in form of court fines and Sh180 million as compensation to the government for the stolen funds.

At the same time, the court granted the convict a reprieve after quashing a mandatory seven-year imprisonment imposed by a magistrate without an option of a fine for defrauding Kenyan taxpayers through illicit payments siphoned from a national fund intended to finance youths’ businesses.

This means the wealthy businessman, whose part of his wealth was forfeited to State five years ago, will now spend 20 years in jail as he had been handed 27 years by the magistrate.

He was found guilty of five corruption-related charges but filed an appeal contesting both sentence and conviction.

According to a judgement rendered by Justice Esther Maina yesterday on the appeal, the businessman will have to pay Sh721,459,156 to secure his freedom.

In addition, the High Court upheld the magistrate’s decision to order the convict and his trading company Quorandum Limited to compensate the government a sum of Sh180,364,789 they illegally acquired from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

Mr Ngamau had been handed the seven-year mandatory sentence on September 30, 2021 by anti-corruption chief magistrate court Douglas Ogoti for the offence of conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

But Justice Maina overturned the conviction and sentence yesterday after finding that the Prosecution had withdrawn the charges against Mr Ngamau’s four other alleged co-conspirators.

The judge added that his wife Doreen Waithira, a co-accused, was acquitted from the same charge following a finding that she was not involved in the fraud.

As a result, Justice Maina held that prosecution’s case concerning an offence conspiracy could not be sustained against Mr Ngamau.

“The court finds that the appeal succeeds but only on the first count of conspiracy. The conviction is not safe because the state withdrew charges against four alleged conspirators and another person was acquitted over the same,” said the judge when ruling on the convict’s appeal.

Mr Ngamau had been charged alongside the Youth Enterprise Development Fund’s former top officials Catherine Namuye (chief executive officer) and Bruce Odhiambo (board chairman).

They died during the pendency of the court trial and the Prosecution withdrew charges against them, leaving the businessman to face the music alone.

Justice Maina upheld the sentencing and conviction of Mr Ngamau for the other offences of unlawful acquisition of public property and making false documents. He was sentenced on September 30, 2021.

For the offence unlawful acquisition of public property, he faced two counts of illegally acquiring Sh115,710,000 and Sh64,654,789 from the Youth Fund.

He was fined Sh442,840,000 and Sh258,629,156 by the magistrate, respectively. In default, he was sentenced to serve seven imprisonment, respectively, for each count.

For the offence of making of false document, he faced two counts and was sentenced to three years imprisonment each. The court did not explain whether the last sentences are mandatory or carry the option of a fine. The prosecution presented 32 witnesses during the trial.

Mr Ngamu committed the offences on diverse dates between November 17, 2014 and May 4, 2015 within Nairobi county.

Evidence showed that Mr Ngamau and his trading company received the money without rendering any services and after forging contract documents for provision of ICT consultancy services.

The businessman colluded with former Youth Fund CEO, Ms Catherine Namuye (now deceased), and transferred the money to Quorandum Ltd through the Fund's main account held at Chase Bank.

The sentence came three years after the properties that Ngamau had purchased using the money were seized by the Assets Recovery Agency after been flagged as proceeds of crime.

The properties include a luxurious five-bedroom house situated at Duchess Park apartments along Hatheru Road.

The court said that the prosecution proved how the illegal transactions took place based on letters authored by Ms Namuye, as well as invoices and contract agreements.

According to evidence tabled in court, the magistrate observed that Mr Ngamau pitched the idea of an ICT consultancy tender to the CEO and they later discussed how to implement it.