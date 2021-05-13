Junet Mohamed and Amos Kimunya
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 

News

Prime

Court to decide BBI's fate today

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The questions emerged from eight consolidated petitions filed by rights activists, organisations and some Kenyans questioning.
  • The bench will rule on whether legal and judicial doctrine of the basic structure of a Constitution is applicable in Kenya.

The country will today know whether the proposed constitutional amendments under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will proceed to a referendum. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.