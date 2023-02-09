Court throws out Tony Gachoka's petition against Azimio nominees to Parliament

The High court has dismissed a case where Tony Gachoka is challenging omission of his name from persons that were to be nominated to the National Assembly by the Charity Ngilu-led Narc Party.

Justice Erick Ogolla said there was no evidence that the list submitted by Narc, which is under the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition, was irregular.

Mr Gachoka had claimed that the nomination list failed to meet the requisite legal requirements such as inclusion persons living with disability.

He moved to court last year after Narc failed to list him as its nominee to the National Assembly to represent persons living with disability. He said that in the list submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), his name did not appear.

He argued that Narc officials omitted his name “despite him having qualified to be in the list and despite him having no affiliation to any other political party in Kenya”.