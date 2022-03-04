Court throws out petition on air crash victim’s death certificate 

The High Court has dismissed a petition in which a man was demanding the death certificate of his wife, who died in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Mr Henry Macharia Wairia wanted the court to declare that the government had violated his rights for failing to give him the death certificate of his wife Julia Mwashi Ingasiana.

But Justice James Makau ruled that the petitioner’s constitutional rights had not been violated, since the birth certificate was withheld following a family dispute between him (the petitioner) and his daughter, Ms Ivy Nduta.

Both Mr Wairia and his daughter had lodged competing claims for the document, the court noted.

Justice Makau also noted that the two are embroiled in another dispute at the Family court over administration of the late Mwashi’s estate as well as compensations from the Boeing Airplane crash.

"The Attorney-General and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have demonstrated that they have not declined or refused to release the death certificate," said the judge.

"They are ready and willing to release the death certificate once provided either with a consent from the petitioner and his daughter identifying the person (s) to whom to release the death certificate or a certified order of court identifying the person(s) to whom the death certificate ought to be released," he explained.

The Attorney-General and the PS informed the court that following the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, Mr Macharia and his daughter were tussling for the custody of the death certificate.

It was averred that due to verbal altercations between them in the presence of Foreign Affairs officials, it became unclear who should be given the document.

The court heard that the PS advised Mr Wairia and Ms Nduta to agree in writing on who should be given the certificate. The PS further advised that in lieu of an agreed consent, they should obtain a court order identifying the party to receive the said document.

Ms Nduta, who was listed as an interested party in the petition, had opposed her father's case on grounds that no constitutional issue had been raised in the petition, arguing that it was therefore a non-starter and misguided.

She furnished the court with details of a strained relationship between her mother and her father, adding that they separated in 2010 and her mother started a new life with her children.

The court heard that prior to the airline's crash, her mother lived with her two daughters, Ms Nduta and Joy Ayuma, at their home in Jamhuri Estate.

In her submissions, Ms Nduta stated her father had objected to and obtained an injunction barring the burial of her mother’s remains. She said the injunction had been granted by the chief magistrate’s court in Kiambu.

She further disclosed that since her parents’ separation in 2010, the two children and their mother had not had any contact with the petitioner.

Mwashi was aboard the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Boeing 737-8 Max from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport en route to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, which crashed shortly after take-off in Bishoftu on March 10, 2019, killing all the passengers and crew on board.

Mr Wairia went to court in May 2019, saying he had repeatedly approached the Foreign Affairs PS to be issued with the death certificate of his wife.

He said he had sued the Boeing company for wrongful death of his wife through the Law Offices of Shakespeare N. Feyissa, PSC & Friedman Rubin in Seattle, Washington DC, in the United States.

He also sued the Foreign Affairs PS, the Attorney-General and the Kenyan mission in Ethiopia for leaving him out when they were engaging the families of the victims, offering support in processing the due diligence documentation for compensation and other appurtenant processes.

However Justice Makau found that the issue of death certificate could have been decided at the court's civil division without raising a constitutional issue.

The judge stated that the matter should have been filed at the Family court in Milimani, Nairobi, where the petitioner has already filed a succession cause.

"The petition arises as between the petitioner and the interested party (Nduta) as regards the actual administrator and beneficiaries of the estate of the deceased. As observed, there are two legitimate interests whose fulfilment is tied to the relevance of the death certificate. It is further related to the issue of compensation and application for letters of administration of the deceased’s estate," said Justice Makau.

He added that since Mr Wairia has a pending succession petition under The Law of Succession Act Cap 150, he can rely on that matter for recourse.