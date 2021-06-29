Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Court throws out Koigi’s Sh279,000 claim against Co-op Bank

Koigi Wa Wamwere

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wa Wamwere who has lost a Sh279,000 compensation claim against the Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wa Wamwere has lost a Sh279,000 compensation claim against the Co-operative Bank of Kenya for breach of a business contract.

Related

More from News

  1. PRIME Over 9,900 teaching jobs up for grabs

  2. Court jails Zuma for contempt

  3. High stakes for Uhuru, Raila as BBI appeal hearings begin

  4. Children carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says envoy

  5. PRIME First win for BBI proponents as case starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.