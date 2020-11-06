Court suspends State order on cargo transport via SGR

The High Court has suspended a government directive for all cargo imported through the port of Mombasa to to be transported to Nairobi and the hinterland exclusively by the Standard Gauge Railway.

The 180-day suspension will enable the government, through its agencies, to regularise the order.

A five-judge bench comprising Justices Lydia Achode, Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, Joel Ngugi and Pauline Nyamweya ruled that the directive violated the Constitution as it was not subjected to public participation.

They further ruled that the directive affected the rights of the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) and other stakeholders, hence the obligation for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways to subject them to public participation.

“The directives were administrative actions affecting KTA and other stakeholders,” they said, adding they did not conform to Article 47 of the Constitution.

The judges noted that while KPA and Kenya Railways had legal authority on their agreement, they had no right to impose it on stakeholders without public participation.

They added that there were no attempts to subject the directives to public participation yet the government must involve the public or stakeholders affected by its policies.

The court said that to pass the test of reasonableness, KPA has to give notice of the intended directives, reasons for them and opportunities for public participation.

Port management

In a judgment delivered for at least three hours on Friday afternoon, the court also dismissed a bid by three Mombasa residents who wanted the county to manage port operations.

The court ruled that the residents were unclear about the specific remedies they wanted and failed to discharge the burden of proof and present evidence on specific violation of their rights.

“They did not place sufficient material to make a concrete pronouncement if the national government exceeded its mandate. We are unable to accede to the issue on an order that the management and operations of the port are functions of the county government,” the ruling stated.

The residents wanted an order for port services to be assigned to the national and county governments and for the management and operations of the port to be declared Mombasa’s functions.

They said KPA and Kenya Railways entered an agreement which obligates them to ensure a set volume of cargo is transported via the SGR to the Embakasi Inland Container Depot.

"As a result, the freight and cargo handling activities, which include the container freight, clearing and forwarding, warehousing and cargo trucking, have been transferred from Mombasa to KPA's Embakasi ICD," they said.

They also sought a declaration that the agreement between KPA and Kenya Railways threatens the socio economic rights of Mombasa’s residents.

KTA further sought a declaration that importers of cargo at the port have a right to choose the mode of transport to their destinations of choice.

The judgments came after two separate petitions, filed by Mr William Ramogi, Ms Asha Omar and Mr Gerald Kiti, and by the KTA, were consolidated.

