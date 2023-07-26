Court suspends President Ruto appointment of Bernice Lemedeket as NPS Accounting Officer

The High Court in Nairobi has quashed a decision by President William Ruto to appoint Ms Bernice Silaal Lemedeket as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the National Police Service.Justice Byram Ongaya in his ruling delivered on July 25 declared the Gazette Notice purporting to appoint Ms Silaal as the accounting officer to the NPS illegal, noting that the appointment and creation of the office was not in accordance with the constitution.The court ruled that the Inspector General of Police is the designated accounting officer as per the provisions of Article 245 of the Constitution.“The IG shall discharge the responsibilities of the accounting officer as assisted by the deputy IG of the Kenya Police Service, the DIG of the Administration Police Service and the Director of Criminal Investigation, in the discharge of their respective functions as prescribed in the national police service Act,” ruled justice Ongaya.The judgement followed a petition that was filed by a Nakuru based Surgeon Benjamin Magare Gikenyi, who challenged the creation of the office, which he said did not exist in the constitution.Dr Magare argued that there was no public participation conducted, before the appointment was made, adding that the effect of the office would result in duplication of roles at the expense of the taxpayers who would be forced to foot the running of the office.Also read: Ruto appoints Adan Mohamed, Bernice Lemedeket to top jobsHe sued the Public Service Commission, the National Assembly and the Attorney General.Ms Silaal and the Law Society of Kenya were listed as interested parties to the case.During the hearing, Dr Magare argued that the creation of the office would increase public expenditure and lead to loss that will perpetrate wastage of public funds.According to the surgeon, the power that is vested in the National Police Service Commission to establish and create offices, does not apply to the National Police service by the reason of exemption of Article 234(3)(I).The Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Police Service, Peter Kiptanui Leley, who replied through the AG defended the president whom they maintained acted within the law.The AG argued that the appointment was done by the National Police Service Commission and that the president only declared public the appointment.According to the government, the president acted in the interest of the public in the pursuit of the financial autonomy that is available in the numerous publicly available reports.However, the Public Service Commission distanced itself from the appointment, saying that it had no constitutional mandate to appoint a Principal Administrative Secretary.The national assembly did not file any submissions.Justice Ongaya in his ruling noted that the constitution and the National Police Service Act did not envisage that there will be a civilian staff within the ranks of the national Police Service.The court however, found that the NPS is required, in accordance with the relevant statutory provisions, to formulate entry character qualifications, that will enable the service to meet all its human resource needs within its ranked officers.It however, noted that there is an urgent need for legislative intervention to guide NPSC on how to establish or create offices in its establishments.“The role of an accounting officer for the NPS has been shown to be wholly vested in the service and in particular the IG and assisted by his respective deputies.[email protected]