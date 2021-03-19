Court suspends Mike Sonko's assault and terrorism cases

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leaves the Anti-corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on  March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The judge further noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not rebut the former governor's claims in his pleadings.

The High Court has stopped the terrorism and assault cases against former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, which are pending before the Kahawa and Kiambu courts, respectively.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

  2. 30 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected trafficking case

  3. Kenya's daily Covid-19 deaths reach all-time high

  4. Omtatah gets fresh orders in case against Samboja

  5. Court suspends Sonko's assault, terrorism cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.