Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Weldon Korir Aggrey Muchelule

From left: Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal has temporarily suspended an order directing President Uhuru Kenyatta to in two weeks swear in six judges he had rejected.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.