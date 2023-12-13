Court summons Margaret Nyakang'o co-accused for plea-taking

Ten people charged along with Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang'o have been ordered to appear in court on January 22, 2024, to enter pleas.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku had summoned Jackson Wanjau, Susan Kiambati, James Wanyangi, John Kithaka, Jane Ndayi, Muthoni Eliphas, Joan Chumo, Mercy Mukora, Gregory Mailu and Michael Kangogo to appear in court on Wednesday but they failed to show up.

Their lawyer, Kevin Michuki, told the court that the summons did not specify the purpose of their appearance and that they were not aware that they were to appear in court to enter a plea.

Mr Michuki told the court that the accused had also filed a constitutional petition challenging their prosecution and sought to have the case mentioned in June.

However, prosecutor Alex Gituma told the court that there were no orders suspending the prosecution of the 11 co-accused.

Mr Gituma said the accused were expected to attend court to enter pleas and that he had been informed by the investigating officer that they had been served with the summons via WhatsApp.

The prosecutor asked the court to extend the summons so that the accused could be physically served.

Chief Magistrate Ithuku informed the parties that the case would be mentioned for the ten accused to take a plea.

Mr Ithuku also informed the parties that the court had been served with a High Court order temporarily stopping the proceedings against Dr Nyakang'o.

West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka has filed a petition in the High Court in Nairobi, arguing that Dr Nyakang'o's arrest and prosecution are intended to embarrass, harass and humiliate her for ulterior motives.

The magistrate ordered that the case against Dr Nyakang'o be mentioned on May 29, after the hearing of the High Court case.

Dr Nyakang'o was charged with defrauding Ms Claudia Mueni Mutungi of Sh29 million.

The CoB, who was charged alongside the ten, also faces other charges of operating a sacco without a licence and forgery.

She denied the charges and was released on a Sh2 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Ms Nyakang'o allegedly, with intent to defraud, jointly pretended to operate a genuine investment product, FEP SACCO ADVANTAGE (Mavuno), and falsely defrauded Ms Mutungi.

The accused are also alleged to have jointly transacted a financial business, FEP Sacco Society Limited, without a valid licence from the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on diverse dates between November 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, at an unknown location in the country.

Ms Nyakang'o is also alleged to have, on December 2, 2019, at FEP Sacco Society Limited in Mombasa, with intent to defraud and without lawful authority, forged the signature of Ms Mutungi on the FEP Sacco membership application form.

Mr Wanjau, Ms Kiambati, Mr Wanyangi, Mr Kithaka, Ms Ndayi, Ms Eliphas, Ms Chumo, Ms Mukora, Mr Mailu and Mr Kangogo all face the same charges as Dr Nyakang'o.