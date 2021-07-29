Court summons AG Kihara, PS Kibicho for contempt

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki (left) and Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Mombasa has summoned Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho to appear before it for mitigation before sentencing them for contempt of court.

