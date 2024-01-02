Court strikes out case challenging 'exorbitant' costs in private hospitals

The High Court in Mombasa has declined to declare as unconstitutional a subsidiary legislation prescribing rates that private hospitals charge for various services they offer.

Presiding Judge Olga Sewe refused to interfere with Rule 4 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules, 2016, saying the petition fell far short of the required threshold for constitutional matters.

“It is noteworthy, however, that the facts as presented do not meet the applicable threshold. The same is hereby struck out,” said the judge.





An irritated parent had sued a private hospital for charging him with what he called exorbitant costs.

TSA, the petitioner, argued that the provision is unconstitutional since it only provides a platform for arbitration and not a mechanism for an effective determination of a disagreement over medical charges.

Rule 4 provides that the Board shall have powers to arbitrate any disputes on fees as shall arise between a practitioner and an institution or between a practitioner and a patient or a third party and the Board shall conduct the arbitration in such manner as it shall consider suitable for determination of the dispute.

However, the petitioner argued that this framework is limited to disputes over professional fees and does not extend to the thorny issue of exorbitant costs of medical services.

“The issue of medical bills being inflated by medical facilities has been so rampant that the Kenyan populace has had no option but to resort to fundraising efforts to settle some of the bills,” said the petitioner.

This dispute stems from a 2022 incident in which the petitioner's child became ill and was admitted to the facility for two days.

Upon discharge, the minor’s guardian was required to pay Sh26,245, which he disputed, contending that the bill was exorbitant.

The petitioner then filed the case, contending that the minor was in the facility for only one day and a half and that despite his protestations, he was prevailed upon to pay the bill.

He, therefore, asserted that, by overcharging for its services, the private facility violated Article 46 of the Constitution, which advocates for consumer rights to goods and services of reasonable quality as well as protection of health and economic interests.

“The petitioner prays for a declaration that the respondents have infringed the petitioner’s right as provided for under Article 46 of the Constitution and an order of compensation to be assessed by the court,” he said.

The petitioner stated that in his opinion, the minor’s medical bill was inflated and exorbitant, given that the minor was at the facility for only one day and a half.

The petitioner also took issue with the National Hospital Insurance Fund Board (NHIFB), accusing it of catering for the medical bills of civil servants while only offering bed rebates in private hospitals for other members.

“It is in the public interest that a decision be made on the issues raised herein to create an avenue where hospital bills can be contested, when necessary, and a fair determination made thereon,” said the petitioner.

Both the private hospital and NHIFB opposed the petition, arguing that it was not only poorly crafted and drawn, but also frivolous and devoid of any issue worthy of constitutional consideration.

“At no time did the petitioner’s guardian protest or bring to our attention any complaint about the bill,” the hospital said through its director.

It further argued that the amount payable, in cases of admission, is not dependent on the duration of the patient’s stay at the hospital, but rather on the services and nature of the treatment rendered to the patient.

The hospital said that the bill issued to the petitioner was based on statutory charges issued and gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules 2016, Legal Notice No. 13 of 2016.

According to the health facility, the dispute ought to have been presented before another forum for settlement.

Ms Faith Kittony, who represented the NHIFB in the dispute, argued that the petitioner was eligible for medical care under Category C facilities of the National Scheme; namely, private hospitals with a pre-determined rate.

“The Fund paid to the hospital Sh3,600 for the two days the minor was admitted as the rebate due per the contract. The petitioner’s guardian was therefore expected to pay the difference directly or using private medical insurance,” said Ms Kittony.

She further explained that since Category C facilities charge higher rates than government hospitals, not all their medical bills are covered by the Fund.

The court ruled that the petitioner failed to clarify the aspect of the contentious bill, which was exorbitant and the basis for such posturing.



