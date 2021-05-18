Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Court stops replacement of impeached Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud before a Senate committee at Parliament buildings, during his impeachment trial on charges of abuse of office, which began on May 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote l Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Justice Otieno certified as urgent the application by Mr Aden Ibrahim, Omar Jele, Bishar Ahmed, Safiya Mahammed and Yussuf Ibrahim, who are seeking nullification of the impeachment.

A Meru High Court on Tuesday stopped the replacement of Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as Wajir governor despite his impeachment by the Senate.

