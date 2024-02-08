High Court stops LSK elections for JSC seat

The High Court has suspended the elections for lawyers' representatives to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which were slated for later this month.

The court stopped the elections following a petition by city lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo accusing the Law Society of Kenya elections board of discrimination after he was blocked from contesting the February 29 elections.

The LSK male representative to the JSC attracted four candidates including Mr Nyaribo, the current LSK president Mr Eric Theuri, Mr Omwanza Ombati and Prof Michael Wabwile.

The winner will replace Mr Njeru Macharia who will retire in May.

Mr Nyaribo said he has been barred from contesting despite meeting all the requirements to be a candidate and vie for the position.

"The leave shall operate as a stay," Justice John Chigiti said.

The case will be mentioned on February 16.