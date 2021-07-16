Court slashes bail for man in Sh170m fake gold scam

Elvis Ouma Muga

Elvis Ouma Muga alias Nick at the Milimani Law Courts on July 16, 2021, on the accusation of being a fake gold dealer.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Muga is charged with defrauding international Safari Rally driver Bernhard Ten Brinke of US$1,567,120 (Sh170,816,734), pretending he would sell to him 500kgs of the precious metal.

A court has slashed by Sh4 million a Sh5 million cash bail imposed on a businessman accused of being a fake gold dealer.

