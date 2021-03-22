Court says police officers to be tried over Alexander Monson murder

Alexander Monson murder suspects

Police officer Naftali Chege and Chief Inspector Charles Munyiri, who are among the four suspects accused of murdering British Aristocrat Alexander Monson, at the High Court in Mombasa County on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The court noted that circumstances pointed to the accused in the murder case, as they are the people who handled the British Aristocrat following the arrest.

Three police officers and their retired colleague, who have been charged with the murder of British Aristocrat Alexander Monson, have a case to answer, a court has ruled.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigeria's oil reform bill: What's at stake

  2. Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

  3. Zebedeo Opore to fly Jubilee flag in Bonchari

  4. Kenya records 1,130 new Covid-19 cases

  5. Matiang'i lifts Kapedo curfew

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.