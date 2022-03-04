Court rules primary caregiving role not exclusively for mothers

The courts have in the past termed as misleading the reasoning that it is not possible for a man to be the primary caregiver.

By  Brian Ocharo

  • Magistrate says courts may sometimes be forced to depart from general rule on custody.
Fathers have won big in child custody case after a Children’s Court in Mombasa ruled that the primary caregiving role to children of tender age is not exclusively for mothers.

