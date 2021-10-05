Prime

Court rejects graft evidence Kenya got from Switzerland

Anglo Leasing

From left: Mr Rashmi Kamani, his father Chamanlal Kamani and brother Deepak Kamani when they were charged over the Anglo Leasing scandal in March. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The anti-corruption court has blocked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from tabling a section of documentary evidence against three suspects in one of the multibillion-shilling Anglo Leasing cases.

