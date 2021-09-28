Court rebuffs Mau Mau fighter in bid to regain ‘lost land’

In his court petition, Joseph Ngacha Karani stated that the colonial government evicted him and other Mau Mau fighters from their land and forced them into native reserves. 

A former Mau Mau freedom fighter has suffered a blow in his bid to recover 13 land parcels that he claims were taken from his family by the British colonial government. 

