Court quashes President Kenyatta's transfer of KMC to Defence ministry

The Kenya Meat Commission plant in Athi River.

  • Since the President’s decision to re-assign the ministerial responsibility was already effected and budgets accordingly moved, the judge said his order should stay suspended for 90 days to accord the Attorney-General an opportunity to regularise the situation.

The High Court has reversed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to transfer the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation to the Ministry of Defence.

