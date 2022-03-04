Mumias Sugar Company

Mumias Sugar Company in Kakamega. High Court has declined to quash the procurement proceedings that awarded Uganda’s Sarrai Group a 20-year lease to operate the company.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Court quashes bid to overturn Ugandan firm’s Mumias Sugar deal

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

The High Court has declined to quash the procurement proceedings that awarded Uganda’s Sarrai Group a 20-year lease to operate Mumias Sugar Company, in one of the multiple suits surrounding the collapsed miller.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.