Blow to Uhuru as court rules ban on public gatherings unlawful

Public gathering ban

Police officers enforcing the ban on public gatherings. The High Court has quashed directives  by the National Security Advisory Committee banning public gatherings.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has quashed directives given by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) banning public gatherings and political rallies in the country in order to combat the spread of Covid-19, dealing another blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.