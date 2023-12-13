Court orders PSC to fill post of Health DG, quashes CS Nakhumicha's appointments

A judge has quashed the appointments of the senior management officers at the Ministry of Health made by Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula in April saying such reorganisation should be carried out by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Justice Byram Ongaya said all the appointments or deployments made by the CS except for the Acting Director General of Medical Services Dr Patrick Amoth, were unconstitutional.

“To answer the 3rd issue, all the appointments or deployments by the Cabinet Secretary except for the Acting Director General of Medical Services were unconstitutional and ultra vires relevant statutory and regulatory or policy provisions,” said the judge.

The judge at the same time directed the PSC to make arrangements to fill the position held by Dr Amoth and other vacant posts, substantively.

Dr Amoth, with over 27 years’ experience, has been acting as the director general of Health for four years now.

In 2021, Dr Amoth was appointed as the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board chairperson during the 149th Session of the WHO Executive Board by the Union’s Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The appointment came after in May 2020 Dr Amoth was elected Vice President of the same board representing the African region for a two-year term.

“The order of mandamus compelling the CS Nakhumicha (1st respondent) to draw to the Public Service Commission (3rd respondent) the indent for the advertisement of the position of Director General of Health and other vacant posts,” the court said.

In an internal memo on March 19, 2023, titled Reorganisation of the Ministry, the CS appointed 55 officers in the newly created offices at the level of Director General of Health, Deputy Director General of Health, Directors and Divisional Heads in acting capacity.

Nakuru-based doctor Magare Gikenyi argued that the appointments were illegal as they were against the PSC Act.

The medic said in some instances, junior officers were promoted to senior management positions, a move that allegedly placed them above their superiors and which is likely to compromise service delivery.

Among the appointments made were four chief executive officers in acting capacity for each of the four state corporations including the National Quality Control Laboratory.

Dr Gikenyi pointed out that Dr Peter Shikuku Kibet, for example, is an employee in the Ministry of Education and his appointment as Acting Medical Superintendent of National Spinal Hospital was illegal.

He added that Dr Soren Otieno was allegedly relegated to reporting to Dr Shikuku, his junior yet other senior officers were overlooked.

Dr Gikenyi further said Dr Amoth has continuously held the said position in an acting capacity for over three years in contravention of section 34 (3) & (5)(b) of the PSC Act.

The Act, he said, states that an officer may be appointed in an acting capacity for at least 30 days but not exceeding six months.

“The declaration that it was unconstitutional to revoke the appointment of existing officers like Dr Sore Otieno and replacement by Dr Peter Shikuku without change of designation,” Justice Ongaya said.

Although the Ministry denied the appointments stating that it was merely communicating to the Principal Secretaries for Medical Services and Public Health & Professional Standards on the temporary deployment of officers arising out of the reorganization of the government through executive orders number 1 of 2022 and revised by executive order number 1 of 2023.

According to the Ministry, the two state departments immediately commenced the exercise of restructuring and a proposed organisational structure was submitted to the PSC on March 14.

On the appointment of Dr Amoth, the Ministry said it intended to fill the post but it has been frustrated by court cases.

The PSC on its part submitted that save for the acting appointment of Dr Amoth, the rest of the other appointments done by the CS were never approved by the Commission.

The Commission said it reviewed the memo against the approved staff establishment and the organisation structure for the Ministry of Health and established that it is unlawful.