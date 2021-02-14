Court orders police to return Jimi Wanjigi’s guns

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi address the media outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' headquarters on February 8, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court has ordered Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to return businessman Jimi Wanjigi's seven firearms and ammunition within 30 days.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.