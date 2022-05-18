Court orders MP Oscar Sudi to table proof he is in Turkey

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been ordered to provide medical records showing he was away receiving medical treatment in Turkey after he failed to attend court for the trial of his academic certificates forgery case. Besides the medical records, Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo also directed Mr Sudi to present travel documents to prove he actually travelled.

Mr Sudi, who was charged with forging education certificates in 2013 so that he can secure nomination to vie for the Kapseret parliamentary seat, skipped court for the second time.

Defence lawyers presented medical documents to the court showing the accused had to travel to receive urgent medical attention in Turkey. The magistrate said the medical and travel documents presented by the MP would be proof that he had travelled. His lawyers Thomas Ruto, Collins Kiprono and George Wajakoyah told Mr Kombo that the MP was not in the country.

They presented a confidential medical report to the magistrate from a doctor in Turkey and several letters, in a bid to secure an adjournment of the case yesterday. However, Mr Kombo declined to adjourn the case, questioning the authenticity of the medical documents from the purported doctor at a hospital in Turkey.

The court was also asked to adjourn the case to enable Prof Wajackoyah, a presidential candidate, to engage in campaigns.

Roots Party of Kenya leader Prof George Wajakoyah in court on May 18, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The magistrate directed the defence lawyers to present additional medical documents to convince the court that the MP is not in the country, then proceed with the case the next day, in the MP’s absence.

While declining to grant an adjournment, the magistrate observed that the matter had been in court for six years and was last heard on October 27, 2021. Mr Kombo noted that Mr Sudi's matter is one of those that Chief Justice Martha Koome wants concluded soon.

The prosecution has been ordered to present the remaining five witnesses by today. The prosecution was ready to proceed with three witnesses bonded.

On March 1, the MP also failed to appear in court, claiming he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In the case, the MP is facing three counts of forging academic certificates. He is charged with presenting forged education certificates at the electoral commission offices when he sought nomination for the 2013 General Election on January 31, 2013 in Eldoret. The prosecution said his diploma in Business Management, allegedly issued by the Kenya Institute of Management, was forged.

He is also accused of forging his KCSE certificate purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examination council.