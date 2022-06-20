Court orders Kenya to extradite suspected paedophile to the UK

A court has ordered the Kenya government to hand over a suspected paedophile wanted in the United Kingdom.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo allowed a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions to extradite Anthony Kamau alias Antony Kinute alias Antony Kinuthia Kamau to the UK.

And in a surprise turn of events, Mr Kamau told Ms Kagendo he was willing to surrender himself to face justice in the UK.

He told Ms Kagendo he did not oppose a request by the British authorities for Kenya to extradite him to face justice over seven sexual offences with three children in the Chelmsford Crown Court.

"I direct the suspect to be remanded at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) awaiting to be picked by Interpol, who will accompany him to the UK and Northern Ireland where he is warranted to face trial for sexually molesting minors," ruled Ms Kagendo.

The magistrate also allowed relatives and family members of Mr Kamau to visit him at the ATPU station before he is extradited.

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki did not oppose the request by the suspect to have his relatives and lawyers visit him before he leaves Kenya.

Ms Mwaniki told the court that the suspect will get all the required facilities at the ATPU station equivalent to those provided to suspects in the UK.

"[The] suspect will get a bed and mattress plus full meals and will be comfortable," Ms Mwaniki told the court.

Mr Kamau was arrested last Friday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who had been tracking him after getting information from UK authorities that he was wanted for sex-related offences.

Also read: How Meru birth miracle is earning Cottolengo nun sainthood

He had fled to Kenya after jumping bail in the UK.

DCI officers placed him in custody at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Police Station for interrogation before arraigning him on Monday for processing.

The suspect told the court: "I am willing to travel to UK to clear my name."