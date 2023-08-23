Court orders immediate registration of musicians’ union

Musicians and artistes will now have their own union after the High Court ordered the Registrar of Trade Unions Beatrice Mathenge to register the Kenya Musicians Union (KMU).

In a judgment, Justice James Rika of Milimani Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered the government to register the musicians’ union without further delay.

“The Registrar of Trade unions shall forthwith register Kenya Musicians Union. The Registrar shall issue Kenya Musicians Union with a certificate of registration and enter the Kenya Musicians name in the appropriate register,” Justice Rika has ordered.

He ruled that the over 200 musicians in Kenya have a right to belong to a trade union to safeguard their rights and advance their employment and artistic interests.

“They need a trade union of their own to collectively bargain on their behalf, and register a CBA, a labour instrument they have not had in their music careers. There is no impediment in law or fact, to deny them such registration.”

The verdict by the court comes after musicians appealed a decision by the government declining to recognise their union.

The Registrar of Trade Unions had on October 25, 2021 declined to register the new union on grounds that there is another trade union known as Kenya Union of Entertainment and Music Industry Employees, which sufficiently represents a substantial proportion of the musicians’ interests.

Aggrieved by the move, four musicians, on behalf of the 200 other musicians, moved to court on July 18, 2022 arguing that the Registrar erred in declining the union’s registration.

John Katana Harrison, Juma Odemba, George Odhiambo and Martin Mururia, told the court that Kenya Union of Entertainment and Music Industry Employees involves a wider group of people, including bouncers, waiters, waitresses, chefs, deejays, event organisers, and comedians.

“We musicians are a unique group. We are composers of artistic work. We are freelancers and mostly attached to music producers and labels for specific projects/ contracts. Others in entertainment industry are mostly in formal employment,” the petitioners told the court.

According to the musicians, different trade unions have been registered in the same field, provided they have different sectorial interests.

They further informed the court that on November 4, 2022 they wrote a letter to the Registrar that they had entered a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with Kenya Union of Entertainment and Music Industry Employees, and there was no longer an objection to their registration.