Court orders banks to release Sh500m insurance claim

The High Court has ordered Absa Bank and SBM Bank Kenya to release Sh500 million disbursed to the lenders by an insurance company on behalf of a manufacturer whose factory was destroyed by fire two years ago.

Milimani Commercial Court judge Alfred Mabeya said the funds paid by APA Insurance Limited were meant to rebuild Silpack Industries and not to offset loans granted to the manufacturer.

Silpack, a manufacturer of quality packaging materials, claimed Absa had withheld Sh214 million while SBM had refused to release $2,159,032 (approximately Sh278.5 million), paid by the insurer.

“Unless the factory is reinstated, the damage to be suffered would be permanent and grievous. It would not be equitable that the banks executed the securities with the sole aim of taking unfair advantage of Silpack by receiving and keeping the insurance compensation funds,” said the judge.

The manufacturer informed the court that after the insurer paid the compensation for the loss suffered, the lenders wrongly retained the money thereby making it difficult for rebuilding the factory.

A director of Silpack Mr Parit Narendra Shah said the actions of the two lenders had stopped it from trading and affected the repayment of the loans.

He sought a mandatory order directing the banks to release the money for the rebuilding of the factory. Silpack had obtained the facility from I&M Bank which was secured by a debenture and a charge over the suit property.

The court heard that a condition of the financing was that the property would be insured on a Fire Industrial All Risks Insurance Policy from January 2, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

Insurance compensation

Fire broke out on June 15, 2022 causing 87 percent damage to the factory. APA Insurance cover was for Sh2.09 billion and the insurer paid Silpack Sh1,186,437,725 which were disbursed to the lenders.

Mr Shah said the firm later entered into negotiations with the two lenders to transfer the loans with I&M Bank where Absa Bank would offer a facility of $6.5 million while SBM Kenya would provide $6.5 million and Sh25 million, respectively.

There was a consensus between the parties that the manufacturer would repay the loan from the proceeds of trading and not from insurance compensation.

According to Mr Shah, the insurance funds were to be utilised for the restoration of the buildings, plant and machinery but the lender chose to retain the funds.

He faulted the banks for forcing it to agree on having the money used for forex trading to the benefit of the lenders.

Only 13 percent of the original assets remained as the fire destroyed the rest of the property. Silpack's intention was to rebuild the factory.

APA Insurance remitted the compensation proceeds to the banks on behalf of the manufacturer but the banks retained part of the proceeds thereby hindering any reconstruction of the factory.

The court was informed that the banks retained the compensation money in an escrow account unilaterally and after payment of various liabilities, there was a balance of Sh502.4 million, which was not enough to rebuild the factory.

Manufacturer’s debt

Absa opposed the application arguing that the proceeds could not be released to the manufacturer since they were meant to secure its exposure.

The bank said it was willing to apply the insurance proceeds to reduce the manufacturer’s debt and then forward the balance to the firm for reconstruction.

SBM also argued that the manufacturer had no claim on the insurance money since the lenders were the first loss payees of the money.

But in his ruling, Justice Mabeya wondered if the compensation money was meant to repay the lender as first loss payee as contended.

“Why was the money placed in an escrow account and used to repay the facilities in bits and pieces while the facilities were incurring huge interest that was to outstrip the security?” posed the judge.

The judge also wondered why SBM had to wait until May this year, to hurriedly attempt to “repay” itself from the escrow account, yet the monies had been lying idle for two years.

“The money belonged to the manufacturer for restoring the destroyed assets. By holding the funds, the banks were setting Silpack to failure and default,” observed justice Mabeya.