Court of Appeal suspends ruling giving DPP power to draft charges

The Court of Appeal has suspended the decision of the High Court to give the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji powers to draft charges.

In a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench, the court issued an interim stay of execution of the judgment rendered by Justuce Anthony Mrima last month, which escalated feud between the DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigation(DCI) George Kinoti.

The appellate court did not release the entire ruling saying it will deliver a detailed decision on October 7, 2022.

"Pending determination of the application, we hereby grant an interim stay of execution of the judgment of Justice Mrima," said the bench.

The ruling stemmed from an application filed by the Attorney General, DCI and the Inspector-General of police for stay of the judgment pending determination of their appeal against the High Court's judgment.

The case concerned the prosecution of businessman Humphrey Kariuki and eight others over alleged tax evasion of Sh17 billion.

Although the court of appeal stayed the judgment, it said the suspension does not affect the charges levelled on Kariuki and his co-accused persons. Further that it does not affect their liberty as they have already been discharged by the trial court.