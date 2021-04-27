Court of Appeal allows JSC to continue search for Chief Justice

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on April 13, 2021 during interviews for the position of Chief Justice.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • This means the JSC can continue with the process of selecting a CJ from the 10 candidates it interviewed last week, shortlisting and forwarding the name to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

The Court of Appeal has thwarted an attempt by four Kenyans to delay the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from finding the country's Chief Justice and a Supreme Court judge.

