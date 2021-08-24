Court nullifies flawed KU Uasu elections

A judge has nullified elections of officials of lecturers' union of Kenyatta University after 147 members complained that they were locked out of the process.

Justice James Rika of the Employment and Labour Court ruled that the elections for the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), KU chapter, which were held in March this year, were not fair because the officeholders left out some members against the advice of the registrar of trade unions.

“It is obvious that the process and outcome did not conform to the chapter’s own constitution, the constitution and the Labour Relations Act. The incumbents rejected the counsel of its own election board and the registrar, resulting in disenfranchising of legitimate members,” the Judge said.

Justice Rika noted that the officeholders closed the office in December 17, disenfranchising members who wished to update their subscription and thus blocking them from participating in chapter elections.

The judge said process that do not meet high standards of democracy set in the decision, risk being reversed irrespective of the outcomes. He said no candidate can claim success under a flawed process.

“Trade unions must embrace democratic culture and move with the rest of the country, under te constitution. When trade unions embrace democratic culture, they merit greater institutional freedom of association, with less legislative intrusion,” he said.

Mr Frankline Kaburu Kinoti, Cripsus Koinange, Anthony Wanyonyi and Moses Opiyo moved to court to cancel the elections saying 147 members were excluded from the voters’ register.

The court heard that the general secretary ran away with the register after scrutiny, which was meant to confirm those who had paid agency fees.