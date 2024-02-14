Court: Murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe to be detained at Industrial Area Remand Prison

Kevin Kang'ethe

Murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe (centre) at the Milimani Law Courts on February 14, 2024. He will be detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The court ordered that murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe be detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison pending the hearing of US extradition proceedings.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi earlier on Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions had sought to have the fugitive, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu in the US, detained in prison for his safety.

The prosecution has assured the court that the suspect will have access to his legal team while on remand.

More to follow...

