Relief for JSC as appeal court lifts order barring hiring of 26 judges

Chief Justice Martha Koome and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) have received a big relief after the Court of Appeal lifted a High Court order that had halted hiring of 26 new judges.

The Court of Appeal found that it was in the public interest that the recruitment process proceeds uninterrupted pending determination of an appeal filed by the JSC.

In a ruling rendered Thursday by Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Agnes Murgor and Dr Imaana Laibuta, the appellate court also said the JSC has a strong and arguable appeal against the High Court’s decision to suspend the recruitment exercise.

The suspension order dated June 3, 2022 stemmed from a petition filed by lobby group Katiba Institute raising issues on the independence of the Chief Justice and the JSC in recruitment of judges.

Fresh recruitment

In the case, the civil society group is also challenging the constitutionality of the decision by the JSC to commence fresh recruitment of judges when a similar process begun by Chief Justice David Maraga (retired) was not concluded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

High Court judge Anthony Mrima had issued a conservatory order suspending any further action by the JSC including invitation, consideration, evaluation, deliberation, processing, review of applications as well as interviewing of applicants.

Justice Mrima had found that the civil society group had a strong case that raised cardinal constitutional issues worth consideration against the decision of the JSC and Chief Justice Koome to recruit more judges at a time of uncertainty in law.

“The effect of the conservatory orders sought is to forestall a scenario where a recruitment of judges is undertaken by the JSC in the midst of uncertainty of not only the constitutional procedure, but also whether the values and principles of the Constitution are contravened,” said the judge.

Neither trifle nor frivolous

But while ruling on the JSC’s request for a stay of execution of the High Court’s order, the appellate court Thursday said the appeal filed by the JSC is neither trifle nor frivolous.

“If indeed the High Court was influenced by that issue in reaching its decision to issue the disputed conservatory orders, this would be a clear indication, in our view, that the learned judge considered extraneous matters that ought not to have been considered in arriving at his decision,” said the appeal judges.

They stated that the process of appointing judges is clearly set out in the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

In the appeal, the JSC wants the appellate judges to determine whether a court can stop the JSC from exercising its mandate based on extraneous factors.

Resources expended

The JSC argued that it had expended human and financial resources that would go to waste if the recruitment process was not allowed to go on.

Through its secretary Anne Amadi, the JSC said the recruitment was aimed at according Kenyan citizens their constitutional right of access to justice, which had been impeded by a shortage of judges.

It was further averred that the additional judges would help in tackling election petitions.

Ms Amadi added that the six nominated judges who are at the centre of the litigation would not be prejudiced as their positions have not been advertised.

In the fresh recruitment, the JSC intends to recruit 20 High Court and six Appellate judges.