Court hands lifeline to firms that breached contracts during Covid-19 pandemic

The Court of Appeal has handed a lifeline to companies that breached contracts at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, it was something beyond their control.

In a precedent-setting decision, the appellate court saved Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) from paying more than Sh70 million to its former landlord after closing down its Nakuru campus when the pandemic struck.

A bench of three judges agreed with the university, ruling that the closure of the campus was unforeseen and unavoidable.

JKUAT appealed a decision directing it to pay Kwanza Estates Sh70 million and a further Sh40 million for renovating the building in Nakuru City, after breaching a six-year lease contract. The university said it faced financial difficulties coupled with a decline in self-sponsored students, which led to the closure of the campus thus breaching the agreement.

“We take cognizance of the government-mandated lockdown that affected all institutions in this country and the effect it had on all businesses.” “Like other institutions of higher learning, the JKUAT Nakuru campus was affected by the lockdown and subsequently closed its doors,” Justices Fatuma Sichale, Lydia Achode and Weldon Korir said.

Unforeseeable circumstance

The judges said the Covid-19 pandemic was a force majeure event (unforeseeable circumstances that prevent completion of a contract) that caused JKUAT undue difficulty in continuing with the lease agreement with Kwanza Estates, the owner of Kwanza House in Nakuru City.

Justice Dalmas Ohungo of the Environment and Land Court had ordered the public university to pay the landlord a total of Sh110 million after shutting down the Nakuru campus before the end of the tenancy.

The judges said JKUAT acted in good faith by continuing to make payments as required up to January 2021 long after seeking to be released from the lease agreement.

“The pandemic was no secret, and the respondents were aware of the government directive to close schools and universities.”

“Therefore, to require performance in the face of such unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, not caused by any acts and/or omission on the part of the appellant is absurd, unfair, and unjust,” the court said.

Court documents showed that the university and Kwanza Estates, whose managing director is Mr Geoffrey Asanyo, signed an agreement in 2016 to lease the building for six years.

JKUAT said it started experiencing dire financial constraints occasioned by reduced government support and a decline in the uptake of programmes.

The Nakuru CBD Campus, the court heard, made severe losses and was unable to financially sustain itself, leading to its eventual shutdown. The lower court judge said the agreement signed by JKUAT and Kwanza Estates was binding and the parties were under obligation to discharge their duties until the end of its term.