Court: Governors need not resign to vie for presidency in 2022 election

Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, Alfred Mutua

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who have stated that they will vie for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The judge also contradicted his colleague on the interpretation of the Constitution on whether sitting MCAs are qualified to vie for parliamentary seats.

Governors eyeing the presidency in the 2022 General Election will not have to resign, the High Court has ruled in a Constitution interpretation dispute that has split two judges.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.