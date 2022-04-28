Court gives Ruto 5 days to respond to suit seeking his removal as DP

The High Court has directed Deputy President William Ruto to file a response within five days in a suit seeking his removal from office.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi has fixed the case filed by Mau Mau war veterans for hearing on May 19.

When the case came up for direction on Thursday, Justice Ong’udi was informed by the petitioners through Michael Kariuki Kirungia that the DP acknowledged receipt of the suit papers.

The war veterans want the court to remove Dr Ruto from office over claims that he has abandoned the government and has since joined another political formation -- the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).