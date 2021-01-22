Court freezes Wa Iria's two properties over suspected corrupt acquisition

The High Court has frozen two properties linked to Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria, suspected to have been acquired from funds linked to the county government.

Justice James Wakiaga granted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission the order freezing the parcels in Mweiga, Nyeri County and another in Nairobi’s Umoja Innercore estate, for six months pending conclusion of investigations.

“Having admitted the same for hearing, I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds advanced to satisfy the court at this stage that the property herein are proceeds of crime and corruption,” the judge said.

Ms Jemimah Githungu, an investigator with EACC said the commission received allegations of corruption, breach of procurement laws and conflict of interest in the award of tenders by the County government of Murang’a.

And being the Governor, Mr Wai Iria allegedly influenced the award of tenders in favour of Top Image Consultants ltd, a company owned by his close associates or relatives.

In the course of conducting investigations, the anti-graft body established that indeed there was an illegal award of media buying tenders by the county government at a cost of Sh542 million between 2013 and 2017.





That the company is owned by Mr Wa Iria’s associates who would subsequently transfer the funds received from the county government to him directly and indirectly through Value View Ltd.

“That preliminary investigations have also revealed that the 1st respondent (Wa Iria) has also been in direct and indirect receipt of substantial sums of money from the 2nd respondent during the time that he has been governor of Murang’a County,” she said.

The two properties were purchased through the funds suspected to be proceeds of crime and corruption channeled through Top Image and were subsequently registered in the name of Value View Ltd. Value View Ltd has allegedly been registered under Mr Wa Iria’s wife and a brother in-law.

EACC said the land is in Umoja Innercore, Nairobi and 5.26 acre parcel in Mweiga, Nyeri County.

The court heard that the governor or his companies might dispose the property defeating the case.

“That consequently, the intended civil recovery proceedings on behalf of the public will be rendered nugatory if the assets and funds reasonably suspected to constitute the proceeds of corruption and economic crimes are allowed to dissipate,” she said.

The court heard that EACC sought to place restrictions on the properties but was directed by the Registrar of Lands to obtain a court order, preserving the land, pending the conclusion of investigations.

