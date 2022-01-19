Court frees businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi leaves Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, after his release on January 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi, who was arrested on Tuesday night in a commando-style operation by armed police, was on Wednesday freed without any charges being preferred over an alleged Sh56 million land fraud.

