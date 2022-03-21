Driver with screaming female passenger fined for reckless driving

A magistrate in Nairobi has suspended the driving licence of a man who was captured on a video driving Probox car along Thika Road with a female passenger who was screaming for help.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu also ordered the 26-year-old businessman, James Maina Kibe, to pay a Sh70,000 fine or serve one year in prison.

In her ruling, the magistrate said she considered the fact that the driver endangered other road users although he did not cause an accident.

"I have considered the facts of the case and the mitigation of the accused person and the fact that no accident was caused by the reckless driving of the accused .But I also consider the fact that he endangered other road users," ruled the magistrate.

While mitigating in court after pleading guilty to the offence, Mr Kibe told the magistrate that the woman in his car, Ms Karen Wanjiru, a student at Kenyatta University, was his girlfriend with whom he had a slight misunderstanding.

"Your honour, she is my girlfriend and she is here in court. I pray for forgiveness," Mr Kibe said.

He was charged with driving the car in a manner that was dangerous to the public and other road users and with the passenger door wide open.