Court extends orders barring William Ruto's task force on public debt

The High Court has extended orders barring President William Ruto’s task force on audit of public debt from starting its work.

High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi extended the order until September 18, when the matter will be mentioned for directions.

Dr Ruto appointed the task force in a gazette notice on July 5, 2022, to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit of the country’s public debt and present its report in three months.

Nakuru-based surgeons, Dr Magare Gikenyi, and Eliud Matindi challenged the task force arguing that the President assumed powers outside the Constitution and the team would be usurping the mandate of the auditor-general.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo, who had been named as a member of the team, rejected the appointment.

Justice Mugambi further directed Dr Gikenyi to the task force members, the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, Katiba Institute, Kituo Cha Sheria and Operation Linda Jamii with the court papers within 14 days.

The judge directed the petitioners to put a newspaper advertisement to notify the interested parties.

President Ruto appointed the task force to be chaired by Nancy Onyango and deputised by Prof Luis Franceschi to, among other duties, assess whether the country obtained value for money with regard to terms of the loan, cost of the projects financed, the return of investment and equity.

Other taskforce members were Ms Odhiambo, who turned down the job, Philip Kaikai, the president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Shammah Kiteme, the president Institute of Engineers of Kenya and Vincent Kimosop.

Dr Ruto pointed out that Kenya’s public debt had grown rapidly to over Sh10 trillion, a five-fold increase from Sh2 trillion a decade ago.

He stated that the debt burden relative to the economy had increased from 40 to 70 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), above a prudential limit of 60 percent of GDP.

The President added that as a result of the increased debt stock, debt service has become the single largest expenditure item with interest payments alone exceeding the development expenditure of the national government.

The two petitioners said the office of the auditor-general is an independent office and duplicating roles by appointing a task force to carry out the work is a waste of scarce public resources since the team will be essentially performing roles of existing public offices.

“If this honourable court does not stop the illegal actions and omissions done by the President and or the respondents then constitutional violations will continue against principals of good governance and public money will be lost with no probability of recovering the same,” Dr Gikenyi said.

Dr Gikenyi and Mr Matindi pointed out that Article 229(4) specifically requires the auditor-general to audit the public debt within six months after the end of each financial year.

They cited Article 226 which provides that all the accounts of government and State organs must be reviewed by the Auditor-General.

“Further the work of auditing public debt is a constitutionally mandated function of the auditor-general and not any task force appointed by the executive or any other person,” Dr Gikenyi said.

Dr Gikenyi further pointed out that the Office on Public Debt Management, headed by a director-general at the Treasury and which is funded by public money, should provide details of public debt to the Auditor-General for forensic audit by taking cognizance of article 201 of the Constitution on the need to have prudent utilisation of scarce public financial resources.